Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Raised by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 44.1% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $36,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

