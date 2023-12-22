Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.72. 65,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,915. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.