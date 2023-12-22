Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. 46,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,234. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

