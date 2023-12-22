Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA decreased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chico Wealth RIA owned 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

