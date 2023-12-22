Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.2% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,841 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,568,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after buying an additional 46,943 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 113,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,287. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

