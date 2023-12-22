Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

AAPU opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $29.96.

Institutional Trading of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPU. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

