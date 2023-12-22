Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (AAPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.264 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

