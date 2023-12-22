Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (AMZD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZD opened at $17.17 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth about $544,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.