Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (AMZU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2135 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZU opened at $27.69 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

