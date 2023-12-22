Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (GGLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1909 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGLS opened at $17.10 on Friday. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.19% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

