Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (GGLL) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on December 29th

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2265 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGLL opened at $32.00 on Friday. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 257.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.