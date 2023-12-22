Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (MSFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

MSFD opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 15.06% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

