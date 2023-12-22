Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (MSFU) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on December 29th

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MSFU opened at $39.27 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34.

Get Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $829,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.