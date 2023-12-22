Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on December 29th

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2609 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.7 %

NVDD opened at $22.38 on Friday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14.

