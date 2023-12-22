Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NVDU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1766 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDU opened at $27.48 on Friday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64.

