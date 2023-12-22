Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on December 29th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLS opened at $18.36 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,730,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,580.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 241.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

