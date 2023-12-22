Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 4.4 %

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

