DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 477,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,954. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,526 shares of company stock valued at $31,778,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

