Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Raised by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 3.4% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.93.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.97. 45,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,336. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $415.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

