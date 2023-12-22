DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Position Raised by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBND. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

