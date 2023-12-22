Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $207,205.35 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

