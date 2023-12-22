Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 226,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,865. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

