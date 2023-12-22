Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Trimmed by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DUK opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

