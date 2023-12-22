DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

