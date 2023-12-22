DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Trading Down 6.6%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 545,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,383,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,900,000 after buying an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,266,000 after purchasing an additional 162,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,103,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,598,000 after purchasing an additional 981,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

