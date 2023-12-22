DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Paz Maestas Sells 5,000 Shares

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,314,334.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $549.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.72. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.25 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

