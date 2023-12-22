Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.73

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $116.73 and last traded at $115.47, with a volume of 14105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

