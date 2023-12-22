Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Insider Plantro Ltd. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) insider Plantro Ltd. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$378,750.00.

Plantro Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Plantro Ltd. purchased 850,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,427,640.00.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Shares of DND stock opened at C$14.59 on Friday. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1 year low of C$7.46 and a 1 year high of C$23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$802.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.10 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.102976 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DND has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.