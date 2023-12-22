Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Insider Plantro Ltd. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) insider Plantro Ltd. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$378,750.00.
Plantro Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Plantro Ltd. purchased 850,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,427,640.00.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Shares of DND stock opened at C$14.59 on Friday. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1 year low of C$7.46 and a 1 year high of C$23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$802.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Dye & Durham Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DND has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
