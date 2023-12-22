e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $156,007.50 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $145.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $153.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $891,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

