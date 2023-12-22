e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $153.53

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.53 and last traded at $151.32, with a volume of 184736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $7,738,865. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after purchasing an additional 493,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

