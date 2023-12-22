East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,502,000 after buying an additional 215,281 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 92.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 968,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,051,000 after buying an additional 181,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 125.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

