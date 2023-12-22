Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Insider Gregory Paul Buscone Sells 40,852 Shares of Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Paul Buscone sold 40,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $555,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 0.84. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $18.09.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,367,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 102.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $854,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

