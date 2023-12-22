Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after buying an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

