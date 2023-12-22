Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.61.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.24. 2,889,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,231,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

