Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.33 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 4.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,128.27. 173,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,843. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.45 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $528.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $888.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

