Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 2.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

