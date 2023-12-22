Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.23

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$141.23 and last traded at C$141.23, with a volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$136.51.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$771.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$130.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$130.82.

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

