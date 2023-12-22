Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Saturday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Eildon Capital Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Eildon Capital Fund Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Eildon Capital Fund
