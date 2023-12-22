Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.87. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.88.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
