Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.87. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

