Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.81

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 172809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

