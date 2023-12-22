Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.67

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 268745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $245.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,694,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,649,000 after buying an additional 128,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 452,226 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 438,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 42,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.