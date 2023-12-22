Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,695 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,342,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Shares of EA opened at $137.88 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $128.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $446,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,419 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

