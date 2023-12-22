Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $464.19 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.82. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.