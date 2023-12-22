Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

