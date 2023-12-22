Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,834 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. ENI accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 2,729.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE E opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.99.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.4862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on E. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENI

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.