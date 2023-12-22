Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) & Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Financial Analysis

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.44% 5.52% 1.83% Ocean Power Technologies -771.15% -71.53% -60.45%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 11.71 $24.75 million N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies $3.88 million 5.08 -$26.33 million ($0.52) -0.64

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Ocean Power Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.87%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Ocean Power Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations. The company also provides Next Generation PowerBuoy; subsea battery systems; and software, controls, sensors, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) technology, which enables roaming capabilities for uncrewed maritime systems in waters; leases WAM-V robotics and access information; maritime domain awareness solutions; and strategic consulting services. Further, the company provides offshore data collection, integration, analytics, and real time communication for various applications. It serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.