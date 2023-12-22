Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 7,779 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $101,204.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 3rd, Samuel Kintz sold 8,026 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $104,980.08.

On Monday, September 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $165,720.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $12.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 388.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.