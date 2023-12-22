EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.92

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.92 and last traded at $155.57, with a volume of 17494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 169,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

