EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson Sells 900 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

EPAM opened at $294.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.18 and a 200-day moving average of $244.23.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 592.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 658,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $114,729,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.