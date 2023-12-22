ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.26

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.26 and last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 4910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.93.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 34.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ePlus by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

